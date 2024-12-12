Improving Security Concerns

In light of two recent attacks on Chinese workers this year, China has expressed serious concerns about security in Pakistan. One attack occurred in March and another in October, prompting China’s leadership to demand enhanced safety measures for their citizens working in Pakistan. Chinese officials have even proposed bringing their own security personnel if Pakistan fails to provide adequate protection—a scenario that would reflect poorly on Pakistan’s ability to safeguard its guests.

The government must prioritise ensuring the safety of foreign workers. During the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, Chinese leaders emphasised the need for concrete measures to address security concerns. They also offered to collaborate with Pakistan to tackle terrorism and strengthen bilateral ties. However, this partnership depends on Pakistan’s commitment to creating a secure environment for Chinese workers.

Pakistan must act swiftly and decisively to prevent further incidents. Failure to do so would not only harm international relations but also jeopardise future development projects. Safeguarding Chinese workers is crucial for sustaining economic cooperation and ensuring the country’s reputation remains intact.

SADAM HUSSAIN,

Sindh.