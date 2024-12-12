Imran Ashraf, Talha Anjum shine in gripping crime thriller Kattar Karachi

Acclaimed actor Imran Ashraf makes a powerful return to the big screen in the highly anticipated crime thriller , which also features rapper Talha Anjum in his acting debut.

The film’s recently released trailer has taken audiences by storm, promising an intense and gripping cinematic experience set against the gritty and chaotic streets of Karachi.

Imran Ashraf stars as a commanding Mafia boss determined to assert his dominance over the city, while Talha Anjum plays a defiant protagonist fighting to protect his territory. Their explosive rivalry forms the backbone of this high-stakes drama, with tension running high as their worlds collide.

Adding to the intrigue is Kinza Hashmi, who has undergone a bold transformation for a groundbreaking role that departs from her previous work. Veteran actor Syed Jameel also joins the ensemble, adding depth to an already compelling narrative.

With its noir-inspired style, powerful performances, and captivating storyline, is creating waves in the industry. Critics and fans alike are eagerly awaiting its release, expecting it to deliver a fresh and thrilling perspective on Pakistani cinema.