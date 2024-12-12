Thursday, December 12, 2024
Info Minister Tarar arrives in Istanbul on 3-day visit

Web Desk
5:12 PM | December 12, 2024
National

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar has reached Istanbul on a three-day visit to Turkiye.

During the visit, he will represent Pakistan at Stratcom Summit 2024, to be held in Istanbul.

During his stay in Istanbul, Attaullah Tarar will meet the Head of Communications of Turkiye, Professor Fahrettin Altun. He will visit TRT World Headquarters and Al Baraka Media Group as well.

The Information Minister will also interact with DG International Broadcast and CEO of Al Baraka Media Group.

