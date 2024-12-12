Institutions are on same page, says Ch Shujaat

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain said on Wednesday that it was a good omen that institutions in the country were on the same page. He stated this during a meeting with a delegation accompanied by Muslim League Chief Organizer Dr Muhammad Amjad here at his residence. Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain said that a mischievous group failed in its conspiracy, and for that we pay tribute to the armed forces and other relevant institutions.

He further said that although the country was currently facing numerous challenges, and he thought that it was necessary to discuss the issues. He was of the view that national issues should be resolved quickly with coordination and better working relationships between institutions, which would ultimately promote national unity.

He said that a group which had vested interests created many issues to destroy the country’s atmosphere and they wanted to put the prestige of the country at stake at national and international levels. The PML-Q President said that some patriotic personalities had given the people a new idea to fix the situation and we are sure that the idea would be successful and the group would fail in its objectives.