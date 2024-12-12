Thursday, December 12, 2024
Int’l Universal Health Coverage Day to be observed today

APP
December 12, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -  International Universal Health Coverage Day to be observed today globally with aims to raise awareness for the need of strong and resilient health systems and universal health coverage with multi-stakeholders.

Pakistan Development Alliance, led by Awaz Foundation, has headed a campaign all over the country on Universal Health Coverage Day to mobilize people on health and its importance. 

Different theaters, FM and radio shows, message campaigns, walks, and sessions were also carried out throughout a day with community including health experts and government officials.

