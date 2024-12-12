Islamabad unveils Silk Road Culture Centre

ISLAMABAD - A Silk Road Culture Centre (SRCC) was officially launched here with the mission of serving as a “beacon of unity, diversity, and mutual respect.

This cultural hub aims to honour the rich heritage of nations connected by the historic Silk Road.

Through vibrant exhibitions, engaging workshops, captivating performances, and immersive educational programmes, SRCC aspires to inspire future generations to embrace cultural diversity and cherish shared values, strengthening ties among these historically interconnected region, Gwadar Pro reported on Wednesday.

During the event, representatives from China and other member countries set up stalls showcasing their traditional cuisines and offering insights into their respective cultures. The event witnessed a significant presence of Chinese visitors, adding to its vibrant atmosphere.

“Your contributions have made this centre a vibrant space for cultural exchange, reflection, and learning. It is through these collaborative efforts that we have been able to create an inspiring and meaningful launch for the Silk Road Culture Centre,” said Jamal Shah, former Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture.

He acknowledged the full cooperation extended by the countries who contributed artworks, cultural artifacts, and other items for display at the SRCC.

“The remarkable cooperation and generosity of our international partners have truly brought the spirit of the Silk Road to life,” he remarked. The centre boasts an art gallery with dedicated spaces for showcasing both traditional and contemporary art from Silk Road nations, Gwadar Pro reported.

Rotating exhibitions, artist residencies, and educational workshops provide a platform for celebrating the region’s rich artistic heritage while fostering creative exchange.

Adding a gastronomic touch, SRCC will also feature a unique dining concept, “7 Days, 7 Countries’ Famous Foods,” where each day of the week will highlight signature dishes from a different Silk Road nation, including China, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Turkey, and Iran.

For those seeking a more casual experience, the outdoor space offers a delightful ambiance where visitors can savor a variety of teas from the Silk Road region, paired with light snacks and accompanied by captivating cultural performances.