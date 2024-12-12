IWMB unveils master plan for Margalla Viewpoint

ISLAMABAD - In a momentous step towards ecological restoration and community engagement, the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB), led by Chairperson Rina Saeed Khan, unveiled the master plan for the development of a Visitor Information Center focusing on the biodiversity of the National Park at the former Monal site in the Margalla Hills National Park. This plan marks the culmination of years of legal and environmental efforts, beginning with battles in the high courts and culminating in a victory that balances nature conservation with sustainable development.

“We are here with the architect team to share the master plan for the Margalla Viewpoint, which is essentially a plan to rewild the mountain ridge and restore the indigenous flora while making it attractive for the public as a day time destination which will link to popular trails 3 & 5,” said Rina Saeed Khan at the event. “After years of efforts and legal proceedings, we are now beginning to see the fruits of our work. Justice, nature, and respect for this national park have triumphed over the forces of exploitation and destruction of protected area.” The journey toward revitalizing the ridge was not without challenges. Khan highlighted the issues of illegal encroachments, a small dhaba (restaurant) that was transformed into a concrete structures, and the degradation of the once pristine landscape. “Today, we begin a new chapter, where our volunteers, led by Tassaduq Malik, are working tirelessly to remove the invasive lantana species inside the park, and we now have the experience and capacity to restore the ecosystem,” she added. Support from media, civil society, and key stakeholders has been pivotal in moving this initiative forward. The IWMB has also secured a partnership with the World Wide Fund for Nature, who will assist with fundraising for rewilding the degraded ridge & the park’s conservation efforts. “Margalla Hills is not only a biodiversity hotspot but it’s perhaps the only national park lying within a capital city. We’re now starting the process of giving back to the people of Pakistan what is rightfully theirs,” Khan remarked, announcing the park’s new name, Margalla View Point.

Imrana Tiwana, the Lead Architect for the Margalla Viewpoint revitalisation, expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to present the master plan, highlighting the significance of this project for both the nation and the park. “Today is a milestone day, not just for the IWMB but for the entire country. We’re ensuring that the Margalla Hills National Park will be a model for sustainable development, connecting people with nature in meaningful ways.”

The master plan includes eco-restoration components such as walk ways, viewing areas and rewilding efforts.

Chairperson Rina Saeed Khan concluded, “The Margalla Viewpoint is now open for all, and we are committed to ensuring that it remains a public space where people can reconnect with nature, learn about its importance, and contribute to its future preservation.”