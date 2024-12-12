Thursday, December 12, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Jaffna Titans thump Hambantota Bangla Tigers in Lanka T10 Super League

Jaffna Titans thump Hambantota Bangla Tigers in Lanka T10 Super League
Web Sports Desk
9:14 PM | December 12, 2024
Sports

The inaugural edition of Lanka T10 Super League was off to a flying start at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium as Jaffna Titans thumped Hambantota Bangla Tigers by 8 wickets in first match of the tournament.

Titans who won the toss put Bangla Tigers into bat and began the proceedings on a positive note after fast bowler Mohammad Amir trapped Kusal Perera in front of the stumps on very first ball. 
Opener Mohammad Shahzad and skipper Dasun Shanaka then tried to get Hambantota Bangla Tigers back on track with a partnership of 77 runs for the second wicket. Shahzad chipped in with 22 off 15 while captain Shanaka took the onus on himself and struck a brisk fifty. The right-handed batter smashed 51 off just 17 deliveries that included five maximums and four fours.

But Shanaka's departure was followed by a flurry of wickets for Hambantota side as they were soon reduced to 86/7 before eventually getting restricted to 106/8 in 10 overs. Young Sri Lankan bowler Treveen Mathew was pick of the bowlers. The right-arm spinner returned with figures of 4/10 in 2 overs. Amir, Pramod Madushan and Dwaine Pretorius picked up one wicket apiece.

Six teams played thrilling matches to start the 2024 Lanka T10 Super League

Later, Jaffna Titans lost an early wicket as Nuwanidu Fernando was undone by Isuru Udana for 0. But England batter Tom Kohler-Cadmore's aggressive knock of 57* off 21 and Tom Abell's unbeaten 33 off 19 helped Jaffna side clinch a comfortable win in 8.1 overs.

Tags:

Web Sports Desk

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1733987830.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024