Japan announces $3.1m grant to support Pakistan’s Polio Programme

ISLAMABAD - Japan has announced a new US $ 3.1 million grant to procure essential oral polio vaccines as part of its continued support to polio eradication efforts in Pakistan.

Pakistan Polio Programme will use these funds to procure more than 20.22 million doses of vaccines to support polio campaigns in 2025, said a Japan embassy statement.

Each national immunization drive targets over 45.4 million children under the age of five, with more than 400,000 frontline workers, predominantly women, playing a crucial role in ensuring the Polio Programme’s outreach.

“Despite the challenges, Pakistan remains steadfast in its commitment to eradicating polio by mid-2025,” said Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad Bharath, Coordinator to the Prime Minister on National Health Services. “As we prepare to launch polio campaigns in 2025, together with our partners we will maintain an emergency focus towards resolving the remaining challenges that stand in our way to reach all children.”

He added: “The unwavering support of the Government of Japan has been instrumental in helping us get closer to reaching zero cases. We are thankful to the Government and people of Japan for their continued support towards polio eradication in Pakistan.”

TAKANO Shuichi, Charge d’ Affaires ad interim of Japan to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, said, “Japan has supported Pakistan to eradicate polio for nearly 30 years despite hindrance such as floods, COVID, and terrorist attacks. Since this year marks the 70th anniversary of Japan’s ODA to Pakistan, we would like to renew our commitment to continue to promote routine immunization including polio vaccination in Pakistan.”

“We appreciate the government’s commitment to making all-out efforts to ensure all children receive the essential vaccine. We believe that vaccines, the most effective way to strengthen children’s immunity, will be used effectively with the understanding of parents and communities and the efforts of frontline workers. We sincerely hope that all the polio campaigns of this year will be conducted successfully toward zero polio cases,” said MIYATA Naoaki, Chief Representative, JICA Pakistan Office.

Ayesha Raza Farooq, Prime Minister’s Focal Person for Polio Eradication on the occasion said the challenges faced in 2024 have underscored the critical need to accelerate our efforts to eradicate polio.