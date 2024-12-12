JIT declares 8 PTI workers innocent, holds Hassaan Niazi’s sister guilty

LAHORE - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday disposed of the pre-arrest bail applications of eight Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers, including women, in the Jinnah House attack case after they were declared innocent during the police investigation.

ATC Judge Manzer Ali Gill conducted proceedings on the bail applications of the accused and several others, who also appeared following the expiry of their interim bail and marked their attendance.

During the proceedings, a prosecutor informed the court that the joint investigation team (JIT), formed to probe the May 9 incidents, had declared the workers — Toseef Khanum, Sadia Ayub, Sarwat Shahid, Nadra Umar, Waheedur Rehman, Sajid Prince, Bilal, and Farhana Farooq — innocent due to a lack of evidence.

At this, the counsel for the accused requested permission to withdraw their clients’ bail applications, which the court accepted. However, the prosecutor added that the JIT had declared Hajira Niazi (sister of Hassaan Niazi), Fatima Haider, Bina Zeeshan, and Rukhsana Naveed guilty.

In response, the court adjourned further hearings on the bail applications of Hajira Niazi and the other accused until January 15 and sought arguments. The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against PTI leaders and workers on charges of attacking Jinnah House, also known as the residence of the Corps Commander Lahore, during the May 9 riots.