Judicial Commission to review 10 nominations for IHC appointments

Web Desk
8:24 PM | December 12, 2024
The names of 10 candidates nominated for judicial appointments in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) have been revealed ahead of the Judicial Commission meeting set for December 21.

The commission will evaluate the proposed appointments during the session.

Among the nominees are District and Sessions Judges Azam Khan and Shahrukh Arjumand, recommended by the Islamabad High Court Chief Justice. Advocate Kashif Ali Malik has been nominated by PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, while Advocate Syed Qamar Hussain Shah Sabzwari was proposed by Islamabad Bar Council representative Zulfiqar Ali.

Advocate Sultan Mazhar Sher Khan was recommended by senior judge Justice Mansoor Ali Shah.

Senator Farooq H. Naek has put forward four names: Qamar Hussain Sabzwari, Umar Aslam Khan, Daniyal Ijaz, and Kashif Ali.

Additionally, Roshan Khurshid Barocha has nominated Additional Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar.

The Judicial Commission will review these nominations during its upcoming meeting.

