Kashmir’s Struggle

The ongoing conflict in Jammu and Kashmir remains a pressing issue, marked by decades of suffering and resistance. Since the partition plan of 1947, which proposed Muslim-majority areas join Pakistan, the region has been subjected to illegal occupation by Indian forces. Despite numerous UN Security Council resolutions advocating a fair resolution, India has yet to honour its commitments.

For over seven decades, the Indian government has used brutal tactics to suppress the Kashmiri freedom struggle. Reports indicate that since January 1989, over 96,000 people have been martyred, while countless women and children continue to endure unimaginable hardships. The revocation of Article 370 in 2019 further escalated tensions, as India tightened its grip through political, demographic, and socio-economic strategies.

India’s failure to address the Kashmiri people’s grievances has only deepened resentment. The recent electoral defeat of the BJP in Kashmir reflects the strong rejection of its oppressive policies. Yet, despite heavy militarisation, the resilience of the Kashmiri people remains unbroken. Their determination to achieve freedom persists.

The peace and prosperity of the entire region hinge on a just resolution to the Kashmir issue. The international community must recognise the double standards applied to Muslim-majority regions and support the legitimate aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

TASNEEM YOUSUF,

Karachi.