KP CM directs to devise plan to improve healthcare facilities

Peshawar - A meeting chaired by Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Wednesday reviewed the performance, challenges, and future strategies of the Healthcare Commission and Directorate of Drug Control & Pharmacy Services. Senior officials, including Advisor to CM on Health Ihtisham Ali and Health Secretary Adeel Shah, attended the meeting.

The Chief Minister directed the Healthcare Commission to develop a comprehensive plan for improving healthcare quality across the province. He stressed the need for clinical and surgical audits, registration of unregistered facilities, and addressing staff shortages by hiring necessary personnel. Strict action was ordered against substandard healthcare providers, alongside regular progress reviews.

The Directorate of Drug Control was instructed to establish mobile drug testing labs at divisional headquarters and fill pharmacist vacancies in government hospitals. CEO Healthcare Commission Dr. Nadeem reported that 18,911 healthcare centers have been registered, with 38,443 geo-tagged. He highlighted that over 10,000 inspections were conducted in 2.5 years, resulting in notices to 2,606 facilities and the sealing of 2,062.

The meeting also reviewed drug control efforts, where inspections of 13,928 pharmacies led to the seizure of 1,977 drug stocks, with 992 samples found substandard and 211 declared spurious. Authorities sealed 234 pharmacies, filed 107 FIRs, and imposed penalties totaling Rs. 8.59 million. The Chief Minister emphasized strict enforcement of healthcare standards and drug quality measures to safeguard public health.

Gandapur, Muzaffar Ranjha discuss PSDP projects

Chairman of the Prime Minister Inspection Commission, Brig (R) Muzaffar Ali Ranjha, met Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Wednesday at the Chief Minister Secretariat to discuss development projects under the Federal Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) in the province.

Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, Additional Chief Secretaries Ikramullah Khan and Abid Majeed, and other officials were also present. The meeting focused on expediting project completion and improving coordination among federal and provincial departments to resolve implementation challenges. Directives were issued to address obstacles hindering progress.

Key projects discussed included the Chitral-Shandur Road, Peshawar Northern Bypass, CRBC (Chashma Right Bank Canal), Hangu Road, and other initiatives. The Chief Minister emphasized the importance of these projects for public welfare and pledged the provincial government’s commitment to ensuring their timely completion.

Highlighting the CRBC Lift Canal’s significance, he termed it vital for the province’s development and the country’s food security, urging the federal government to support its execution. Brig (R) Muzaffar Ranjha assured that ongoing PSDP projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be prioritized and completed, underscoring their importance for public welfare.