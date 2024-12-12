Linde’s all-round brilliance seals South Africa’s win over Pakistan

DURBAN - George Linde delivered a stellar all-round performance, scoring a blazing 48 off 24 balls and taking four wickets, as South Africa edged Pakistan by 11 runs in a nail-biting first T20I at Kingsmead. Batting first, South Africa recovered from a shaky start of 28-3, thanks to a counter-attacking 82 off 40 balls by David Miller. His innings, studded with eight sixes and four boundaries, was pivotal in steadying the hosts. He found brief support from skipper Heinrich Klaasen (12), but it was Linde’s late blitz that pushed South Africa to a competitive 183-9. Linde smashed three boundaries and four sixes before falling on the final ball of the innings. Shaheen Afridi and Abrar Ahmed spearheaded Pakistan’s bowling attack, claiming three wickets each, while Abbas Afridi chipped in with two key dismissals. In response, Pakistan’s chase got off to a shaky start with Babar Azam departing for a duck. Saim Ayub provided a quick spark, scoring 31 off just 15 deliveries, laced with seven boundaries. However, the visiting side struggled to maintain momentum. Mohammad Rizwan anchored the innings with a valiant 74 off 62 balls, including five boundaries and three sixes, but found little support from the middle order. Tayyab Tahir (18) was the only other batter to reach double figures.

South Africa’s bowling attack, led by Linde’s exceptional figures of 4-21, proved too strong. Kwena Maphaka claimed two wickets, while Ottneil Baartman and Andile Simelane picked up a wicket apiece to restrict Pakistan to 172-8 in 20 overs.