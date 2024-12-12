Maryam Nawaz promotes solar energy and e-commerce in China visit

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz spent a productive day in Shanghai on the third day of her eight-day historic visit to China. Her engagements underscored her commitment to renewable energy and digital economic development in Punjab.

During her visit to the Jinko Solar Panels Manufacturing Plant, Maryam Nawaz and her delegation received a comprehensive briefing on cutting-edge solar technologies and innovative energy products. The chief minister extended an invitation to Jinko Solar to establish a solar panels manufacturing facility in Punjab, emphasizing the province’s readiness for investment in clean energy solutions.

This initiative aligns with the Punjab government's recently launched free solar panel scheme, which aims to provide solar panels to 100,000 power consumers. Residents can apply for the scheme via SMS or an online portal, promoting sustainable and affordable energy solutions for households across the province.

The chief minister also visited the Pakistan Pavilion at the Hongqiao Import Exhibition and Trade Center, where she met a young entrepreneur marketing Pakistani products. Expressing pride in the representation of Pakistani businesses on a global platform, she highlighted the importance of supporting young entrepreneurs to boost the nation’s economic footprint.

Maryam Nawaz showed a particular interest in the e-commerce sector, recognizing its vast potential for economic growth. She directed Punjab authorities to study international e-commerce trends and formulate strategies to enhance digital commerce infrastructure in the province.

“E-commerce is a key driver of modern economies,” she remarked, “and it’s imperative that we harness this potential to empower our businesses and consumers.”

The visit highlights the chief minister’s strategic focus on sustainable energy and digital economy as pillars for Punjab’s future development.