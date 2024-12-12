MD reviews Bahawalpur Safe City project

BAHAWALPUR - MD Punjab Authority DIG Muhammad Ahsan Younas alongwith RPO Bahawalpur Rai Babar Saeed and DPO Asad Sarfraz Khan visited the building of project in Police Lines Bahawalpur.

According to a police spokesman on Wednesday, RPO Rai Babar Saeed and DPO Asad Sarfraz Khan briefed the MD about the project. This project by the Punjab government will help ensure the security of the city.

DIG Muhammad Ahsan Younas said that cameras will be installed at the entrance and exit routes, VIP routes, important highways and squares along the markets.

In case of any untoward incident, cameras will be installed in all offices, educational institutions, important hotels, and plazas of Bahawalpur City and also for the processions taken out during Muharram. The routes will also be monitored with the help of cameras. He added that the project will be a big success for the betterment of the city. The work on this project is going on. He directed to work with the team in this regard and keep in constant touch on all important issues so that the work can be completed at the earliest.

BDA DG pledges swift progress on ongoing infrastructure projects in Bahawalpur

Bahawalpur Development Authority (BDA) Director General (DG) Rashid Irshad Hussain inspected the ongoing development projects here in the city on Wednesday. On the occasion, the Director of Engineering briefed him about the development works and provided details.

The DG BDA examined the construction and repair works on the roads from Grain Market to Gulberg Chowk, Shikarpuri Gate to Saraiki Chowk, and Cheema Town to Azam Chowk. While talking, he said that all resources would be utilised to ensure that the public benefits from development, and every possible measure would be taken for the timely completion of development projects.

DC visits kidney dialysis unit in BVH

Bahawalpur Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr Farhan Farooq inspected the Kidney Dialysis Unit set up at Bahawal Victoria Hospital here on Wednesday.

Medical Superintendent (MS) of BVH and the Assistant Medical Superintendent of the Kidney Dialysis Unit were also accompanied him. The DC inquired dialysis patients about the facilities being provided for their treatment. He reviewed the facilities while inspecting various departments of the Kidney Centre. He emphasised that full attention should be given to the treatment and care of patient.