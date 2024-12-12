Meeting  reviews healthcare issues

Peshawar - To address healthcare issues and improve health facilities in the Mansehra district, a high-level meeting was co-chaired by the Speaker of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Babar Saleem Swati, and the Health Advisor, Ihtesham Ali, at the KP Assembly Secretariat.

The meeting was attended by Tourism Advisor Zahid Chanzaib, MPA Ikramullah, Secretary of Health Adeel Shah, Director General of Health Dr Saleem, and other relevant officials.

Discussions focused on upgrading the historic Government Mental Hospital in Dadar, relocating the TB Centre to a suitable location, restoring damaged health centers in Mansehra, addressing staff shortages, and resolving other administrative issues.

Speaker Babar Saleem Swati directed health officials to resolve issues related to King Abdullah Teaching Hospital, Government Mental Hospital in Dadar, and the DHO office, to ensure the provision of quality healthcare services to the people of Mansehra.

He also instructed the immediate resolution of issues concerning medicine supplies, activation of medical equipment, and staff shortages in health facilities.

Health Advisor Ihtesham Ali assured the forum of prompt action to address health-related challenges in Mansehra and instructed the relevant authorities to expedite necessary measures.

During the meeting, the DHO of Mansehra briefed the forum on the available facilities, staffing, and requirements of health centres across the district. The Medical Superintendents of King Abdullah Teaching Hospital and Government Mental Hospital in Dadar provided updates on the services being offered, staff shortages, funding needs, and other issues.

The Managing Director of the Health Foundation, Dr Adnan Taj, highlighted concerns regarding King Abdullah Teaching Hospital and Frontier Medical College, while the Chief Executive of the Sehat Card programme, Dr Riaz Tanoli, briefed the forum on uninterrupted health card services, hospital funding, and related matters.

The forum directed the relevant authorities to take immediate steps to address the issues and ensure the provision of improved healthcare facilities to the residents of Mansehra.