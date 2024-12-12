Mental health issues are increasingly prevalent, yet strategies to address them remain elusive. According to a leading newspaper, mental disorders affect 10% of Pakistan’s population—around 20 million people. Many individuals suffer in silence, avoiding professional help due to stigma. Myths and misconceptions exacerbate the problem, leaving sufferers isolated and vulnerable to drug addiction.

Mental health matters as much as physical health. Only a mentally sound nation can achieve greatness. The media must play a role in raising awareness, while the government and civil society work to destigmatise mental health issues and encourage professional intervention.

WALI EJAZ NEKOKARA,

Chiniot.