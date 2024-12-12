Mountain Day celebrated with call for building climate resilience of lives, livelihoods, ecosystems

ISLAMABAD - Speakers emphasised urgency of halting global warming to stave off the mountain communities, their livelihoods and fragile ecosystems from adverse fallouts of the climate change. They made these remarks at a national awareness-raising and advocacy seminar regarding the International Mountain Day. Global warming is accelerating at an unprecedented rate, leaving a profound impact on mountain ecosystems and glaciers worldwide. This phenomenon poses critical threats to our environment, communities, and global sustainability, they said at the event organized here by the Ministry of Climate Change & Environmental Coordination in collaboration with various development partners.

While highlighting the vital significance of sustainable development and conservation of the Pakistan’s majestic mountain ranges and the ecosystem these harbour up in the country’s north, Coordinator to Prime Minister on Climate Change Romina Khurshid Alam said during her address that this year’s theme, “Mountain solutions for a sustainable future – innovation, adaptation and youth,” underscores the unprecedented role of mountains in preserving ecosystems, supporting livelihoods, and mitigating climate change.

“Communities dependent on glacial meltwater for their livelihoods face looming challenges. Reduced water availability impacts agriculture, energy production, and drinking water supplies, potentially leading to economic hardships, displacement, and conflicts over scarce resources,” she remarked. Speaking further at an event, the PM’s climate aide highlighted the critical role of mountains in sustaining life and the growing risks posed by climate disruptions. “Our mountains, crowned with ancient glaciers that house the most vital source of life — water — are now at risk as climate change disrupts their natural course,” said Romina Alam.

“The glaciers, which have long been a source of life, are receding at an alarming rate. Currently, over 10,000 glaciers in our mountain ranges have already retreated, with 2023 marking the 36th consecutive year of glacial loss rather than gain,” she added. Alam stressed that this disruption was threatening not only ecosystems but also the communities that depend on these natural resources. The Ministry of Climate Change & Environmental Coordination, she said, stands in full alignment with this year’s theme for International Mountain Day, which focuses on strengthening mountain solutions for a sustainable future through innovation, adaptation, and active engagement of youth. “Our mountainous regions, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan, have been severely impacted by rising global temperatures,” she continued. “Climate-induced disasters, such as torrential rains, floods, and Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOFs), have devastated homes, infrastructure, and ecosystems. However, despite these challenges, we remain committed to accelerating climate adaptation strategies in these vulnerable areas.”

Romina Alam further highlighted the efforts underway to safeguard these regions, including the installation of advanced early warning systems, support for indigenous practices, and the promotion of ecosystem-based approaches. “Our commitment to protecting these natural treasures and the people who depend on them remains unwavering,” she said. “Together, we strive for a sustainable and climate-resilient future for Pakistan’s mountains and their guardians.” In her opening remarks, Aisha Humera Moriani, Secretary of the Ministry of Climate Change, underscored the importance of promoting eco-friendly tourism by utilizing local resources and involving local communities. She stressed that mountains are home to many vulnerable plant and animal species, and protecting these ecosystems is crucial for maintaining biodiversity and supporting the livelihoods of local communities. Additional Secretary-II at the Climate Change & Environmental Coordination Ministry Hammad Shamimi pressed the need for engaging youth in protecting mountains from the impacts of climate change is essential for fostering long-term sustainable action. While addressing the participants, he said, “Recognizing the critical role of youth in shaping a sustainable future, [Organization Name] is proud to announce the launch of [Initiative Name], a groundbreaking program aimed at empowering young people to take action in protecting mountain ecosystems from the devastating impacts of climate change.” During his remarks, the media spokesperson for the Climate Change & Environmental Coordination Ministry, Muhammad Saleem Shaikh, said awareness-raising and advocating the case of mountain’s vulnerability to devastating impacts of the global heating were vital to building climate resilience of the mountain regions and the communities.

“Raising awareness and advocating for the climate vulnerability of mountains is a crucial aspect of addressing global climate change. Mountains are often overlooked in broader environmental discussions, yet they are vital ecosystems that provide critical services, including freshwater, biodiversity, and cultural significance,” he told the participants.

Saleem Shaikh particularly emphasised on the need for engaging with policymakers, academia, political leaders, teachers, students and media to push for policies that include mountain regions in global and local climate action plans and advocacy for the allocation of funds for sustainable mountain development and conservation.

“Working with local mountain communities, teachers, students and media is particularly crucial to create a bottom-up approach to awareness and mountain action for building climate resilience of the mountain regions and ecosystems. Besides, organize mountain cleanups, tree-planting drives, organizing media awareness-raising capacity building programmes and educational campaigns in schools, colleges and universities is equally important to prepare vulnerable communities to deal with adverse impacts of climate change on the mountain regions, their lives and livelihoods,” media spokesperson Muhammad Saleem highlighted.

The event concluded with a renewed call for collective action to address the growing climate challenges facing Pakistan’s mountains and ensure a sustainable future for generations to come and attended by government officials, representatives of various international development organizations including UNDP Pakistan, EVK2cnr (Italy).