MoUs, protocols signed at Pak-Tajik Joint Commission

ISLAMABAD - First day of Pakistan-Tajikistan 7th Joint Commission concluded with important MoUs, protocols and commitment to enhance bilateral cooperation. The 7th Pakistan-Tajikistan Joint Commission (JC) was held on 11th December, hosted by Ministry of Economic Affairs. Sardar Awais Leghari, Federal Minister for Power Division, and Jum’a Daler Shofaqir, Tajik Minister for Energy and Water Resources, co-chaired the session of JC. On 13th December 2024, a business-to-business (B2B) forum has been arranged for the businessmen of both countries in order to strengthen the B2B ties.

The meeting of JC started with remarks from Dr Kazim Niaz, Secretary, Ministry of Economic Affairs. Dr Niaz emphasized the strong historical, cultural, and geographical ties between the two nations. He highlighted the significant potential for collaboration in areas such as trade, energy, infrastructure, and agriculture. Dr. Niaz pointed out the modest bilateral trade volume of USD 23.46 million in 2022-2023 and stressed the need to explore more trade opportunities, noting the upcoming Pak-Tajik Business-to-Business forum. He also underscored the progress made through the Joint Working Groups, particularly in trade, transport and energy cooperation, and expressed optimism for continued fruitful discussions to further strengthening bilateral relations.

In his opening remarks, Sardar Awais Leghari, Federal Minister for Power Division, warmly welcomed the Tajik delegation, emphasizing the longstanding, close, and cordial relations between Pakistan and Tajikistan. He highlighted the historic ties, noting that Pakistan was one of the first countries to recognize Tajikistan’s independence in 1991, and emphasized their shared religious, historical, and cultural bonds. Leghari reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to enhancing bilateral cooperation, particularly in the areas of trade, energy, agriculture, education, and industry, where both countries have significant comparative advantages. He stressed the importance of developing a Plan of Action to boost trade, remove barriers, and establish a Joint Coordination Committee on Transit Trade under the Tajikistan-Pakistan Transit Trade Agreement.

Furthermore, he emphasized the strategic importance of Pakistan’s location at the crossroads of Central and West Asia, offering ideal opportunities for Tajik investments, as well as facilitating trade corridors under the Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) Program. Leghari also expressed his hope for the swift completion of the CASA-1000 energy project, which would significantly benefit both countries. Acknowledging the importance of people-to-people ties, he called for enhanced tourism and cultural exchanges and invited Tajik citizens to explore Pakistan’s diverse natural beauty. He concluded by expressing confidence that the Commission’s discussions would yield concrete recommendations to strengthen bilateral relations and deepen economic ties. In his remarks, Jum’a Daler Shofaqir, Minister for Energy and Water Resources, Tajikistan, expressed his sincere gratitude to the government of Pakistan for the warm welcome and hospitality extended to him and his delegation. He acknowledged the strong historical ties between the two nations, founded on shared values, cultural heritage, and a common vision for regional prosperity. Minister Shofaqir appreciated and acknowledged the significant progress made in bilateral relations since then. He emphasized the immense potential for collaboration and mutual benefit between the two nations, particularly in areas such as energy, trade, agriculture, education, and industry. Minister Shofaqir hoped for the swift completion of the CASA-1000 energy project, which would significantly benefit both countries. He reiterated Tajikistan’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations and deepening economic ties with Pakistan, looking forward to working closely with Pakistani counterparts to achieve shared goals and aspirations.

The Pakistan-Tajikistan Joint Commission meeting culminated in a major breakthrough, with the signing of two landmark memorandums of understanding (MoUs) and protocols. The first MoU forges a historic partnership between the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Tajikistan’s Khatlon province, paving the way for enhanced cooperation and mutual development. The second MoU seals a thrilling collaboration between the Pakistan and Tajikistan Football Federations, poised to elevate the sports landscape in both nations. The co-chairs of the Joint Commission, Sardar Awais Leghari and Jum’a Daler Shofaqir, also held a one-on-one meeting to strategize on amplifying economic cooperation and resolving trade issues, underscoring the commitment of both nations to strengthening their bilateral relationship and unlocking new avenues for growth and prosperity.