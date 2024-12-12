Thursday, December 12, 2024
NADRA blocks over 71,000 CNICs in five years, 44,460 unblocked after verification

Web Desk
5:02 PM | December 12, 2024
The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has blocked more than 71,000 identity cards over the past five years, according to a report.

The report highlights that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa accounted for the highest number of blocked ID cards at 25,981, followed by Balochistan with 20,583, Punjab with 13,564, and Sindh with 9,677.

In addition, 1,370 ID cards were blocked in Islamabad, 446 in Azad Kashmir, and 228 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

NADRA has so far unblocked 44,460 ID cards following verification, while investigations into 13,618 blocked cards are still ongoing.

