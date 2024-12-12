Thursday, December 12, 2024
Nadra updates B-form fee structure for December 2024

Web Desk
10:05 AM | December 12, 2024
National

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has announced updated fees for the Child Registration Certificate (CRC), commonly known as the B-form, for December 2024. The B-form serves as an essential document for registering minors in Pakistan’s national database and ensures official recognition of a child's identity.

According to the latest update, the fee for obtaining a B-form through regular service remains an affordable Rs50. For those seeking faster processing, NADRA offers an executive service at a fee of Rs500. This flexibility allows parents to choose the option that best suits their needs and urgency.

The application process has been streamlined to simplify child registration. To apply for a B-form, parents need to provide a computerized birth certificate issued by the relevant Union Council. At least one parent must hold a valid National Identity Card (NIC) or a National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP). If both parents are present, one serves as the applicant while the other acts as a verifier. In cases where only one parent is available, verification from a Gazetted Officer or a public representative is required.

Additionally, children aged 10 and above must provide a photograph and fingerprints during the application process. NADRA emphasizes that registering a child within three months of birth ensures accurate and timely documentation in the national database.

For more information, parents are encouraged to visit their nearest NADRA office or refer to NADRA’s official website.

