Naqvi and Khattak vow to confront elements obstructing progress

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Parliamentarians (PTI-P), Pervez Khattak, have reaffirmed their commitment to taking strict action against those hindering the country’s progress.

In a meeting held to discuss national security and political matters, Naqvi and Khattak focused on ensuring peace and stability in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Both leaders pledged to confront disruptive elements undermining Pakistan’s development.

Expressing his condolences over the recent martyrdom of police and Rangers personnel during protests in Islamabad, Khattak acknowledged the sacrifices made by security forces. Naqvi echoed these sentiments, stating, “Pakistan belongs to all of us, and we must work together to move it forward. The people want solutions to their problems. The future of Pakistan is bright, and no power in the world can stop its progress.”

The meeting underscored the importance of unity and decisive action to maintain national security and foster development.