Natural disasters kill 14 more in Indonesia

JAKARTA - Natural disasters killed at least 14 people, including two foreigners, while some people are still missing in Indonesia, according to local media. In the latest incident, two French and South Korean tourists were killed and six others injured when a big tree collapsed in the popular Monkey Forest in Padangtegal Village of Bali, Jakarta Globe reported on Wednesday. All the victims were taken to Kenak Medika Hospital in Ubud. “We are still gathering data about the victims as consulates are contacting us to check if their citizens were involved,” Gianyar Disaster Mitigation Agency official Gusti Ngurah Dibya Presasta said. Bali region is facing severe weather in December and so far 33 incidents of tree falling and landslides caused by heavy rains and strong winds have been recorded this month.