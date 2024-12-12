Nishat’s first outlet store to open at IMARAT’s Amazon Mall

ISLAMABAD - Amazon Mall, Pakistan’s premier retail destination located on the G.T. Road, Islamabad, has announced the opening of Nishat’s first ever outlet store. This collaboration brings a groundbreaking shopping experience by combining timeless elegance with modern fashion, catering to a diverse range of customers.

As the country’s first-ever factory outlet mall, Amazon Mall offers year-round sales on high-quality brand items, attracting top national and international names to its vibrant retail landscape. Nishat’s new outlet store aligns perfectly with the mall’s mission of providing customers with unparalleled choices at competitive prices. Nishat is setting new standards with its mixed-model outlet store, where shoppers can enjoy the best of both worlds—factory outlet articles at reduced prices alongside the latest new arrivals. This unique offering ensures customers have access to exclusive deals and fresh collections, making every visit a delightful experience.

Known for blending the vibrant colors of the East with contemporary styles, Nishat is a fashion powerhouse and one of Pakistan’s largest clothing brands. Its new outlet at Amazon Mall showcases signature collections that reflect craftsmanship, innovation, and a deep connection to cultural heritage.

Shafiq Akbar, Chairman of IMARAT Group, shared his thoughts on this milestone: “The addition of Nishat to Amazon Mall underscores our vision of creating spaces that inspire and elevate the shopping experience. By hosting Pakistan’s top brands in an inclusive and accessible environment, we aim to set new benchmarks in the retail industry while empowering local talent and innovation.”

IMARAT representative Aqeel Tariq expressed his enthusiasm for this venture, stating: “It’s an honor to be part of such a visionary project. Amazon Mall provides a unique platform for brands like Nishat to connect with a diverse audience and offer them an unparalleled shopping experience that combines affordability and quality.”

Amazon Mall has established itself as a unique destination in the twin cities, offering a dynamic mix of retail, dining, and entertainment options. As a factory outlet mall with year-round sales and discounted items, it caters to the needs of price-conscious shoppers without compromising on quality. The opening of Nishat’s outlet marks yet another achievement for Amazon Mall, further solidifying its reputation as Islamabad’s go-to shopping destination. With a vibrant lineup of top-tier national and international brands, the mall continues to redefine the retail landscape of Pakistan. As IMARAT Group leads the way in innovative real estate development, its projects like Amazon Mall not only attract significant investment but also contribute to Pakistan’s economic growth by creating job opportunities and fostering a culture of excellence.

With Nishat’s mixed-model outlet now part of Amazon Mall’s portfolio, shoppers can look forward to a seamless blend of affordability and trend-setting fashion.

Amazon Mall welcomes you to experience shopping like never before—a place where style meets affordability, and every visit feels extraordinary.