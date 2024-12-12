Thursday, December 12, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

No PTI contact with govt for talks: Sh Waqas

Imran Mukhtar
December 12, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD  -  Amid reports that PTI has established a contact with the PML-N-led federal government, a senior leader of the party of former prime minister Imran Khan on Wednesday denied any such development.

There is neither any formal contact with the ruling coalition nor we are going to open any dialogue with the Shehbaz Sharif administration, PTI Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram informed The Nation. He further said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has two primary conditions set by the incarcerated party founder Imran Khan to hold a dialogue with the ruling coalition led by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and there is no truth in the reports that we have withdrawn our conditions. The remarks of PTI leader came amidst reports that the party leadership including former speaker Asad Qaiser and Sahibzada Hamid Raza have met with Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq to establish a formal contact with the government to open the dialogue. The reports said that it has been decided to use the platform of parliament to hold a dialogue between the ruling coalition and the PTI.

Pakistanis stranded in Syria to return by Dec 12 night: PM told

The purpose of the talks is to decrease the ongoing tensions and political instability in the country, they added.

Sheikh Waqas said the party leadership met with Sardar Ayaz to condole with him over the sad demise of his sister.

Tags:

Imran Mukhtar

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1733895704.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024