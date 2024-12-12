No PTI contact with govt for talks: Sh Waqas

ISLAMABAD - Amid reports that PTI has established a contact with the PML-N-led federal government, a senior leader of the party of former prime minister Imran Khan on Wednesday denied any such development.

There is neither any formal contact with the ruling coalition nor we are going to open any dialogue with the Shehbaz Sharif administration, PTI Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram informed The Nation. He further said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has two primary conditions set by the incarcerated party founder Imran Khan to hold a dialogue with the ruling coalition led by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and there is no truth in the reports that we have withdrawn our conditions. The remarks of PTI leader came amidst reports that the party leadership including former speaker Asad Qaiser and Sahibzada Hamid Raza have met with Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq to establish a formal contact with the government to open the dialogue. The reports said that it has been decided to use the platform of parliament to hold a dialogue between the ruling coalition and the PTI.

The purpose of the talks is to decrease the ongoing tensions and political instability in the country, they added.

Sheikh Waqas said the party leadership met with Sardar Ayaz to condole with him over the sad demise of his sister.