Novelist, short story writer Khadija Mastoor remembered

ISLAMABAD - Renowned short story writer and novelist Khadija Mastoor was remembered on the occasion of her 96th birth anniversary on Wednesday. Born on December 11, 1927 in Bareilly, she migrated to Lahore with her family after the independence of Pakistan in 1947. Khadija Mastoor started writing short stories in 1942 and continued writing till her death. Five books of her short stories and two novels have been published. Her stories were based on social and moral values as well as political. Khadija Mastoor’s novel Aangan is considered as a literary masterpiece in Urdu literature, which was also televised as drama. Her younger sister Hajra Masroor was also a short story writer while poet, play writer and newspaper columnist Khalid Ahmad was her younger brother.

Khadija Mastoor died on July 25, 1982 in London and was buried there.