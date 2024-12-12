OICCI report reflects foreign investors’ confidence in Pakistan: PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has expressed satisfaction over the recent report of Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry, saying the report reflects that Pakistan is a promising and reliable destination for investment.

In a statement, the Prime Minister said the report says that confidence of foreign investors in Pakistan has increased while Pakistan's business environment has also improved.

He said Pakistan's global business situation has jumped to thirty-one percent from minus ten percent.

Shehbaz Sharif said the report indicates that the employment prospects in Pakistan have enhanced, Manufacturing sector is leading with a rise to six percent from two percent, followed by Services sector's robust growth, rising from seven to thirty percent, which is a significant development.

The Prime Minister said a significant increase has been witnessed in the sale of cement, auto sector, fertilizers and petroleum products.

Terming these results as a positive message for investors globally, the Prime Minister said the confidence of foreign investors has increased during the last few months.

He said foreign reserves have increased due to surge in exports and record remittances.

Shehbaz Sharif said it is our priority to provide relief to people. He said better economic policies of the government and the hard work of the economic team have begun to bear fruits.