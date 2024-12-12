Operation launched against encroachments to ease traffic flow

HYDERABAD - On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Zain-ul-Abideen Memon, an anti-encroachment operation was conducted under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner City, Babar Saleh Rahppto, at the rickshaw market and Station Road areas. According to an official handout issued on Wednesday, the operation aimed to improve traffic flow and resolve traffic congestion issues by clearing illegal encroachments. The initiative was carried out with the support of the anti-encroachment police, district police and Hyderabad Municipal staff. Several encroachments were removed during the operation. Additionally, fines were imposed on vehicles violating regulations and goods belonging to unauthorized encroachers were confiscated.

Assistant Commissioner Babar Saleh Rahpoto stated that the Deputy Commissioner had instructed action to address traffic issues and ensure public convenience in the City Taluka area. He emphasized that the campaign would continue until encroachments are permanently eliminated.

It may be mentioned that illegal encroachments, coupled with the absence of traffic signals on several major roads and intersections, have significantly exacerbated traffic issues in Hyderabad, Qasimabad and Latifabad.