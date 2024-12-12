Pak-China joint military exercise concludes

RAWALPINDI - The Pak-China Joint Exercise Warrior-VIII between Pakistan Army and Peoples Liberation Army of China was concluded on Wednesday. This joint exercise was conducted from 19 November to 11 December 2024 in Pakistan. The three-week-long Exercise in Counter Terrorism domain is 8th in the series of bilateral exercises being held annually. Distinguished Visitor’s Day (DVD) Ceremony of the Exercise was conducted at Tilla Field Firing Range on 10 December 2024. Commander Rawalpindi Corps, Lieutenant General Shahid Imtiaz, HI(M) graced the ceremony as Chief Guest while, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan along with dignitaries from China were also present. Dignitaries appreciated high standards of professionalism displayed by troops during the Exercise.