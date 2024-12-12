Pakistan calls for de-escalation in Syria, urges action on Gaza crisis

Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch stressed the importance of de-escalating tensions and respecting Syria's sovereignty.

During her weekly media briefing in Islamabad, Baloch highlighted that the ongoing situation in Syria posed a major threat to regional peace, emphasizing the need to establish peace and security in the country.

She also reaffirmed Pakistan's support for the United Nations' call for Israel to withdraw from Palestinian territories, urging an immediate halt to the massacre of Palestinians in Gaza.

Additionally, Baloch called on the international community to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and condemned India's occupation of Kashmiri properties in Kishtwar, expressing Pakistan's firm opposition to such actions.