Pakistan to lead global dialogue on Space Applications with ICAST 2025

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) and the Institute of Space Technology (IST) announced to hold the International Conference on Applications of Space Science and Technology (ICAST 2025) from November 18-20, 2025. According to the SUPARCO, the conference will be held at the Institute of Space Technology, Islamabad. This groundbreaking conference is set to become the largest gathering of space science and technology experts ever hosted in Pakistan, bringing together renowned global leaders, visionary researchers, and pioneering industry professionals under the theme “Space for Sustainable Development.”

ICAST 2025 represents the fusion of the rich legacies of IST’s International Conference on Aerospace Science and Engineering (ICASE) and SUPARCO’s International Conference on Space (ICS).

This collaboration establishes a transformative platform for advancing space science, fostering innovation, and addressing some of the most pressing challenges of our time.

With its focus on global sustainability and cutting-edge advancements, the conference underscores Pakistan’s commitment to becoming a major player in the international space

community.

The conference will delve into a wide range of topics across eight thematic tracks, including Aeronautics and Astronautics, Satellite Technology, Positioning, Navigation and Timing.

Remote Sensing and Geographic Information Science, Environmental Science and Climate Change, Information and Communication Technologies, Astronomy and Astrophysics, and Space Law, Management and Outreach.

These tracks are designed to inspire transformative ideas and groundbreaking solutions that redefine the boundaries of space science and technology while addressing critical global challenges such as climate change and sustainable development.

ICAST 2025 is more than just a scientific gathering; it is an opportunity to showcase the future of space science and technology.

Researchers, academics, industry professionals, and students are invited to participate in this historic event.

The Call for Abstracts is now open, encouraging submissions that reflect cutting-edge research and innovative applications across

various disciplines.

The selected abstracts will proceed to full manuscript submission, offering contributors unparalleled visibility and the chance to present their work to a diverse international audience.

Beyond the exchange of ideas, ICAST 2025 will feature inspiring keynote speeches by global space pioneers, interactive workshops, and hands-on training sessions.

The event will also host a product exhibition, showcasing the latest advancements in space technology, and provide extensive networking opportunities to foster collaborations spanning academia, industry, and government sectors.

This conference promises to be a convergence of thought leaders and innovators, creating a vibrant ecosystem for interdisciplinary dialogue and partnerships.

The conference will be organized with the support of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan and the National Center of GIS and Space Applications (NCGSA), further cementing its position as a milestone event in the advancement of space science and technology in the region.