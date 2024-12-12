Pearson Edexcel high achievers conferred awards

Islamabad - Outstanding academic learners, who took Pearson Edexcel iPrimary, iLower Secondary, International GCSE, GCSE, International A level and A level examinations in the May/June 2023, November 2023 and May/June 2024 exam series and achieved outstanding results, have been awarded at a ceremony held here on Wednesday.

The high achievers award event was organized by British Council Pakistan and Pearson.

The award categories that recognized over 150 learners for their Pearson qualifications were 10 students in the highest mark in the world, 4 students for the highest mark in Asia, 52 students for the highest mark in Pakistan, and 94 students achieved highest subject marks for most popular subjects being Biology, Chemistry, Physics, Computer Science, Mathematics and English.

These top performing international Pearson qualifications students are highly sought after by prestigious universities and employers as they have proven to be among the best in millions of peers globally.

The ceremony was attended by Ms. Kathryn Booth, Director, Pearson School Qualifications Pearson Middle East, North Africa, Pakistan, and Turkey, Ayesha Zaheer, Head Business Development Pakistan, Pearson, Fareed Shaikh, Regional Development Manager Pakistan Pearson, Abdullah Lateef Khan, Regional Development Manager Pakistan, Pearson and Amanda Ingram, Exams Director, Pakistan, British Council alongside British Council colleagues, Pearson Edexcel partner schools’ leadership, principals, teachers and parents.

Pearson and British Council also recognized the dedication of the teachers who contributed to the success of these young learners with the Outstanding Teacher Award and exam officers who supported the teachers and students in reaching their goal were awarded the School Exam Officer Award. Pearson also awarded Centre Recognition Awards to its school partners to appreciate and support their journey of offering Pearson-Edexcel qualifications in Pakistan.

The contribution of British Council team to effectively support in smooth exam delivery and pre and post examination support was also recognized through Exceptional Support Awards for their team.

Pearson is dedicated to helping Pakistani students make progress in their lives. There are over 150 winners from Pakistan this year with eight of those winners scoring the highest marks in the world. These results are testament to the hard work of students, teachers and parents, in Pearson schools across Pakistan.