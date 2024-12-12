PM hopes newly-appointed experts to help improve governance

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday reiterated his government’s commitment to implementing reforms agenda for good governance across all sectors.

He was talking to newly-appointed experts on governance improvement, who called on him in Islamabad. He said digitisation, automation, and enhanced decision-making processes are the pillars of progress and prosperity in the modern world.

The prime minister emphasised that the appointment of these experts will improve decision-making process and contribute to more effective governance. He said that their input and critical reviews on decisions of important public interest will result in far-reaching positive outcomes.

The prime minister expressed the confidence that we will benefit from the expertise of these individuals, who have made invaluable contributions in their respective fields.

Shehbaz Sharif told the experts that they all carry the significant responsibility of contributing expert opinions and constructive thinking to the decision-making process of national affairs. He expressed hope that these experts will perform their duties with utmost excellence.

The prime minister was briefed that these experts will provide the government with specialised and critical advice in their respective areas, aiding in more informed decisions across various sectors.

During the session, the newly-appointed officers were introduced and briefed about their respective responsibilities. The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Ahad Khan Cheema, and other senior officials.

Also, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said that the development of Balochistan province and the welfare of residents were top priorities and every possible effort was being made to provide employment opportunities to its youth so they could play a significant role in country’s development.

The prime minister expressed these views during a meeting with Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhel who called on him.

The meeting was also attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar and President Pakistan Muslim League (N) Azad Jammu and Kashmir Shah Ghulam Qadir, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release. During the meeting, matters related to Balochistan province were discussed.

The Governor thanked the prime minister for taking special interest in the development projects of the province. President AJK Pakistan Muslim League, Shah Ghulam Qadir also expressed gratitude to the prime minister for providing a Rs. 23 billion package to address the energy issues of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The prime minister advised Shah Ghulam Qadir to continue his efforts so that the people of AJK could get maximum relief.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says existing goodwill ties between Pakistan and Bangladesh need to be translated into tangible cooperation. He was talking to outgoing High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Pakistan, Ambassador Muhammad Ruhul Alam Siddique, who paid a farewell call on him in Islamabad. On this occasion, the Prime Minister appreciated the remarkable contributions made by the High Commissioner for promotion of Pakistan-Bangladesh relations.

He stressed that Pakistan greatly valued its relations with Bangladesh, which were rooted in shared history, common faith and cultural similarities.

Shehbaz Sharif conveyed his warm wishes to Chief Advisor Dr. Muhammad Yunus and wished the High Commissioner success in his future endeavors.

On his part, the High Commissioner thanked the Prime Minister for the facilitation, courtesies and privileges extended to him during his stay in Pakistan.