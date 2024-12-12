Thursday, December 12, 2024
PM Shehbaz Sharif reaffirms commitment to universal health coverage

2:28 PM | December 12, 2024
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reiterated Pakistan's strong commitment to advancing the global movement towards Universal Health Coverage (UHC), emphasizing the importance of accessible healthcare for all citizens.

In his message on Universal Health Coverage Day, the Prime Minister highlighted this year's theme, "Health: It's on the government," which underscores the critical role of governments in ensuring that essential healthcare is available to everyone without forcing them to choose between healthcare and basic necessities such as food, shelter, or education.

PM Sharif emphasized that the government recognizes its moral responsibility to make healthcare accessible to all, regardless of socioeconomic status. He stressed that compromising on health would compromise the nation's security, prosperity, and development—an area where risks cannot be taken.

The Prime Minister pointed to initiatives like the Sehat Sahulat Program, which provides free health coverage to millions of families, particularly the most vulnerable segments of society. The program has gained international recognition, including from the World Health Organization (WHO), for its positive impact.

In addition to the Sehat Sahulat Program, the government has made significant investments in healthcare infrastructure, particularly in rural and underserved areas, and ensured access to life-saving medications.

PM Sharif reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to achieving the health-related targets outlined in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030. He emphasized the importance of continued collaboration with the United Nations and other global leaders to strengthen frameworks that prioritize health as a fundamental human right.

