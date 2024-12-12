PML-N decides to expand federal cabinet

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Muslim league (N) has decided to induct experienced and veteran party parliamentarians in the federal cabinet in order to show better performance in governance.

Credible sources told The Nation that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has decided to induct 10 more ministers and ministers of state into the federal cabinet.

Those who are likely to be inducted into the cabinet are Dr Tariq Fazal Ch, Sheikh Aftab, Hanif Abbasi, Saad Waseem, Barrister Aqeel Malik and Sardar Muhammad Yousaf. Two party women parliamentarians are also strongly being considered for junior cabinet positions like minister of state, however, their names are yet to be finalised.

The sources said that a formal announcement by the prime minister would be made after consultations with party President and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in Lahore.