KASUR - The police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested a three-member of a dacoit’s gang who were involved in heinous crimes in Phool Nagar. A team led by Station House Officer (SHO), City police station, Phool Nagar, Kursheed Ahmed arrested three members of Jamshad alias Jamshadi group and recovered Rs650,000, three mobile phones and illegal weapons from their possessions. The police have started further investigation.