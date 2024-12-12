Political uncertainty hindering Pakistan’s progress, says Ahsan Iqbal

Planning Minister has attributed Pakistan's lag in development compared to other nations to persistent political uncertainty, emphasizing the need for stability and visionary leadership.

Speaking on Thursday, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader stressed the importance of embracing the philosophy of Allama Muhammad Iqbal to guide the nation toward prosperity.

“There is a dire need to understand the vision of Allama Muhammad Iqbal to steer the country toward prosperity,” he remarked.

Highlighting the role of accurate data in economic growth, Iqbal stated, “Authentic data is crucial for achieving sustainable economic development. Around 68 percent of our targeted goals depend on reliable data.”

Reflecting on Pakistan's past economic stability, he added, “Until 1999, Pakistan had a stable economy, and our currency was one of the strongest in the region. By integrating the teachings of Allama Iqbal, we can reignite the path to progress.”

Iqbal’s comments underline the importance of visionary policies and cohesive leadership in overcoming challenges and driving national development.