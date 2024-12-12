PPP vows to protect human rights

ISLAMABAD - General Secretary Pakistan People’s Party Human Rights Cell Malaika Raza on Wednesday vowed to protect human rights.

In a message on International Human Rights Day, she said: “On the occasion of Human Rights Day, we, on behalf of the Pakistan People’s Party, reaffirm our unwavering commitment to the protection of human rights, dignity, and equality.”

Today, she added: “We pay tribute to the legacy of our visionary leader, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, who dedicated her life to the pursuit of justice, democracy, and human rights.”

The PPP leader said during Benazir Bhutto’s tenure, Pakistan took historic steps to advance the human rights agenda and gained international recognition for its efforts.

Under her leadership, Malaika Raza said Pakistan ratified key international treaties, including the Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC) in 1990, reflecting her firm commitment to safeguarding the rights of children, the future of our nation and the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW), reinforcing her struggle for gender equality and women’s rights.

“These historic milestones reflect her vision of a Pakistan where every citizen can live free from oppression and discrimination,” Malaika Raza maintained.

She said former premier Benazir Bhutto raised her voice for the rights of marginalized communities, introduced legal reforms to protect women’s and children’s rights, and promoted a culture based on tolerance and respect.

“The struggle for human rights continues. The PPP remains steadfast in its mission. We urge all political forces, civil society, and citizens to unite in promoting justice, equality, and peace,” Malaika Raza said.

She said the PPP will carry forward Benazir Bhutto’s legacy and ensure that Pakistan becomes a beacon of human rights and dignity.