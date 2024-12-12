President Zardari calls for increased Chinese investment in Pakistan’s economy

President Asif Ali Zardari has urged China to increase its investments across various sectors of Pakistan's economy, emphasizing the potential for stronger economic and commercial ties between the two nations.

In a meeting with a Chinese business delegation led by the Consul General in Karachi, Yang Yundong, President Zardari highlighted the importance of deepening economic cooperation. He expressed that greater Chinese investment would not only strengthen bilateral trade but also contribute to Pakistan's overall economic growth.

The Chinese delegation expressed strong interest in investing one billion dollars to establish a medical city in Pakistan, aiming to boost the country's healthcare infrastructure. Additionally, the delegation showed interest in other sectors, including agriculture, livestock, energy, transport, and manufacturing.

President Zardari noted that Pakistan and China share common interests and have long-standing ties of friendship and cooperation. He underscored his vision for the development of Gwadar Port as a regional trade hub, which he believes will enhance connectivity and foster trade growth in the region.

The President also welcomed Chinese investors, reiterating that Pakistan is committed to supporting them in every possible way. He pointed out the introduction of Chinese language courses in Sindh as a significant step toward strengthening people-to-people and cultural ties between the two countries.

Chief Minister of Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, along with provincial ministers, attended the meeting, which further solidified the commitment to fostering closer economic and cultural relations between Pakistan and China.