PSDF Launches programme to facilitate int’l placement of youth in GCC markets

LAHORE - Aligned with the Chief Minister of Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s mission, the Punjab Skills Development Fund (PSDF) has launched a programme, CM’s Skilled Punjab Programme - International Placement, a visionary initiative aimed at opening global doors for Pakistan’s youth. This groundbreaking program will prepare young Pakistanis with the tools they need to excel abroad, strengthening both their futures and Pakistan’s economy. In 2021, remittances contributed a significant 21% to Pakistan’s GDP, highlighting their vital role in the nation’s economy. Recognizing this, PSDF has identified the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region, particularly Saudi Arabia, as a key market for placing Punjab’s youth. To support this vision, PSDF will provide skill development aligned with the specific demands of the international job market. The initial phase of this program will provide demand-driven skills training and secure international job placements for 10,000 youth individuals in GCC markets. Moreover, the program will address high global demand for skilled labor in sectors such as healthcare, construction, hospitality, and retail. This 2-year program will encourage remittance inflows and will support the overall economic growth of Pakistan. During the meeting, Chairperson of the CM Task Force on Skills Development, Adnan Afzal Chattha, stated, “We have carefully identified specific trades in which Punjab’s youth will be trained to enhance their chances for international placement.