PSDF launches youth skills plan for employment in Gulf markets

Lahore - The Punjab Skills Development Fund (PSDF) was launched on Wednesday with a program titled “CM’s Skilled Punjab Program - International Placement,” a visionary initiative aimed at opening global doors for Pakistan’s youth.

The initiative will equip young Pakistanis with the tools they need to excel abroad, strengthening both their futures and Pakistan’s economy.

According to an Asian Development Bank source, in 2021, remittances contributed a significant 21 percent to Pakistan’s GDP, highlighting their vital role in the nation’s economy.

Recognizing this, PSDF has identified the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region, particularly Saudi Arabia, as a key market for placing Punjab’s youth. To support this vision, PSDF will provide skill development aligned with the specific demands of the international job market.

The initial phase of this programme will provide demand-driven skills training and secure international job placements for 10,000 young individuals in GCC markets. Moreover, the program will address the high global demand for skilled labor in sectors such as healthcare, construction, hospitality, and retail. This two-year programme aims to encourage remittance inflows and support the overall economic growth of Pakistan.

Adnan Afzal Chattha, Chairperson of the CM Task Force on Skills Development, said in a meeting, “We have carefully identified specific trades in which Punjab’s youth will be trained to enhance their chances for international placement. This program is designed to provide comprehensive training across sectors, significantly improving the likelihood of successful international employment for the trainees. Moreover, this increased interaction will facilitate the exchange of technical expertise and best practices, creating a more efficient flow of information and fostering innovation between countries.”

The programme aims not only to provide financial stability for the youth but also to alleviate the economic burden on the country by improving resource allocation. Additionally, by increasing the number of skilled workers employed abroad, Pakistan will benefit from the resulting remittances, which can contribute positively to the economy.

Ahmed Khan, CEO of PSDF, said, “This programme can improve Pakistan’s global reputation as a source of highly skilled talent, consequently attracting further international collaboration and investment.”