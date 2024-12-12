PSX gains 1,913 points

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned around to bullish trend on Wednesday, gaining 1,913.57 points, a positive change of 1.76 percent, closing at 110,810.22 points as compared to 108,896.65 points on the last trading day. A total of 1,080,023,483 shares were traded during the day as compared to 1,548,302,320 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs47.139 billion against Rs68.805 billion on the last trading day. As many as 472 companies transacted their shares in the stock market. 288 of them recorded gains and 130 sustained losses, whereas the shares prices of 54 companies remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were K-Electric Limited 135,915,842 shares at Rs6.40 per share, WorldCall Telecom with 73,534,167 shares at Rs1.65 per share and Fauji Foods Limited with 57,124,498 shares at Rs14.90 per share. Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs504.95 per share price, closing at Rs20,835.50, whereas the runner-up was Khyber Textile Mills Limited with Rs53.11 rise in its per share price to Rs684.99.

Nestle Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs175.54 per share, closing at Rs7,155.27, followed by Mehmood Textile Mills Limited with Rs59.14 decline to close at Rs562.53.