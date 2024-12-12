PTI ready for dialogue, says opposition leader Omar Ayub

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly has announced that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is open to dialogue with all political stakeholders.

Speaking to the media in Islamabad on Thursday, Ayub revealed that PTI’s founder has established a dedicated committee empowered to hold talks and make decisions in this regard.

“The PTI founder has constituted a powerful committee to initiate dialogue, and we are ready to engage with everyone,” Ayub stated.

While addressing the media, he clarified that his recent visit to the National Assembly Speaker was not for formal negotiations but to express condolences over the speaker’s sister's passing. However, he expressed optimism about the speaker's potential role in facilitating discussions between the government and opposition.

“It would benefit everyone if the NA speaker plays a constructive role in arranging talks,” Ayub noted.

Emphasizing the importance of political dialogue, Ayub asserted that PTI remains a significant force that cannot be sidelined. “The country cannot progress without political dialogue,” he said, highlighting PTI's key demands, including the release of political prisoners and the establishment of a judicial commission to investigate the events of May 9.

The announcement signals PTI’s willingness to address the political impasse and underscores the need for cooperative efforts to steer the country toward progress.