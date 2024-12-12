PTI wants dialogue with entities that are unable to negotiate: Kaira

LAHORE - Senior Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader and former federal minister for information, Qamar Zaman Kaira, criticized a political party PTI, stating that it is in trouble and attempting to engage in dialogue with entities that are unable to negotiate. He emphasized that political parties should always engage with relevant political entities. Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday at the residence of Aziz Malik, the vice president of PPP Lahore, Kaira highlighted the growing challenges in Pakistan’s political landscape. He remarked that politics had become increasingly difficult, but resolving challenges was at the core of political efforts. He expressed concern over the country’s current crises, acknowledging some progress but warning that the magnitude of issues makes solutions complex. He pointed out that the PPP has supported the government without joining it, aiming to curb division and hatred in the country. “Bilawal Bhutto rescued the government during tough times,” he said, adding that national issues will only be resolved gradually. Taking aim at the PTI, Kaira criticized its lack of direction, stating, “The party started with revolutionary slogans but now seems aimless, creating turmoil that pushes the country one step forward and two steps back.” Kaira clarified that the PPP was not making any new demands of the government, but whenever the party raises concerns, it was misinterpreted as a withdrawal of support. He noted that while some points of PPP’s agreement with the government were implemented, others remain unaddressed. He called for the full implementation of the agreement to reduce political bitterness. “No single party can solve the country’s problems alone,” Kaira stressed, emphasizing the need for collective efforts and mutual understanding. He highlighted the cooperation between the PPP and PML-N as an example of addressing crises with unity.

The PPP, he said, was actively pursuing alliances to steer the country out of its challenges. Regarding the upcoming anniversary of Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Shaheed, Kaira announced that caravans would travel to Larkana on December 27 for events in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh. Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was expected to outline the party’s future course of action.

Kaira also lauded the PPP’s symbolic flag-hoisting campaign, describing it as a representation of political affiliation. He praised the Punjab team for mobilizing the campaign across the province.

PPP leaders Hasan Murtaza, Usman Malik, Faisal Mir, Abid Siddiqui, and Allama Yusuf Awan accompanied Kaira at the event, where the party flag was ceremonially hoisted. Naveed Chaudhry, Asim Mehmood Bhatti, Shaheem Safdar, Tanveer Butt, Rao Khalid, and Chaudhry Sajjad Nazir were also present on the occasion.

The PPP remains steadfast in its commitment to the betterment of Pakistan, Kaira concluded.