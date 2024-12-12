Rana Sanaullah denies PTI's engagement with establishment or govt



Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs, Rana Sanaullah, has dismissed claims of any ongoing talks between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the government, or the establishment.

Speaking to a private news channel, Rana Sanaullah clarified, "Any informal conversation with someone cannot be termed as talks. PTI is not holding talks with the establishment or the government."

He added that while differences could be resolved, PTI must first change its approach. Sanaullah emphasized that the party had neither contacted the Speaker’s Office nor initiated a formal meeting for discussions. "When the PTI leadership reaches out, I am confident our leadership will respond positively," he stated.

Addressing the issue of Faiz Hameed, the adviser referred to the ISPR's statement, which ruled out Hameed becoming an approver. "If Faiz Hameed is found guilty of violating the Official Secrets Act, he will likely face trial alongside PTI’s founder," Rana Sanaullah remarked.