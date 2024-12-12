Rizwan Malik elected vice president of Asia Rugby

LAHORE - Rizwan Malik, Vice President and Head of High Performance for Pakistan Rugby, has been elected Vice President of Asia Rugby for a four-year term. A former President of Punjab Rugby and Head Coach of Pakistan National Rugby Team, Malik has long been a driving force behind the development of rugby in Pakistan. His election to this prestigious position highlights his significant contributions to the sport, both domestically and across Asia. “This is a proud moment for Pakistan Rugby,” said Arif Saeed, President of Pakistan Rugby. “Rizwan Malik’s passion for rugby and unwavering dedication to its growth have been truly inspiring. His election as Vice President of Asia Rugby is a testament to his exceptional leadership and vision for the sport’s future in our region.” Rizwan Malik expressed his gratitude and enthusiasm for the new role, saying, “I am deeply honored to be elected as Vice President of Asia Rugby. This opportunity allows me to further promote the sport I am so passionate about and to work towards its growth and development in the region. I look forward to collaborating with rugby enthusiasts across Asia to elevate the standard of the game.