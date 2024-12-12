Santosh FC and Fame FC secure wins in Fame Sports Challenge Cup

LAHORE - Santosh Football Club and Fame Football Club registered victories in the round of 32 of the Fame Sports Challenge Cup at Fame Football Ground, Model Town. In the first encounter, Santosh FC outclassed Fame Football Academy with a commanding 2-0 win. Despite their best efforts, Fame Academy failed to break through Santosh’s solid defense and exited the tournament. The second match saw Fame FC deliver a stellar performance, defeating Ali Goraya FC with a convincing 3-0 scoreline. Fame FC’s formidable defense left Ali Goraya’s strikers unable to find the back of the net, ensuring their progression to the next stage. President of the District Football Association (DFA) Lahore, Zia Arif Dogar, congratulated Fame FC on their impressive win and advancement to the pre-quarterfinals. As the event organizer and President of Fame Football Club, Dogar expressed his delight at the competitive and high-quality football showcased in the ongoing tournament.