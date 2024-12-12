Thursday, December 12, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Santosh FC and Fame FC secure wins in Fame Sports Challenge Cup

Santosh FC and Fame FC secure wins in Fame Sports Challenge Cup
Staff Reporter
December 12, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE  -  Santosh Football Club and Fame Football Club registered victories in the round of 32 of the Fame Sports Challenge Cup at Fame Football Ground, Model Town. In the first encounter, Santosh FC outclassed Fame Football Academy with a commanding 2-0 win. Despite their best efforts, Fame Academy failed to break through Santosh’s solid defense and exited the tournament. The second match saw Fame FC deliver a stellar performance, defeating Ali Goraya FC with a convincing 3-0 scoreline. Fame FC’s formidable defense left Ali Goraya’s strikers unable to find the back of the net, ensuring their progression to the next stage. President of the District Football Association (DFA) Lahore, Zia Arif Dogar, congratulated Fame FC on their impressive win and advancement to the pre-quarterfinals. As the event organizer and President of Fame Football Club, Dogar expressed his delight at the competitive and high-quality football showcased in the ongoing tournament.

No PTI contact with govt for talks: Sh Waqas

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1733895704.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024