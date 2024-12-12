SC overturns ECP decision to disqualify MNA Adil Bazai

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday overturned the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision to disqualify Adil Bazai, reinstating him as the Member of the National Assembly (MNA) for NA-262 Quetta-I.

A bench led by Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah ruled in Bazai’s favor, marking a significant legal victory for the independent candidate who later aligned with the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC). The court expressed dissatisfaction with the ECP’s reasoning behind Bazai’s disqualification, citing procedural flaws and lack of authority to conduct trials.

“Does the ECP have the right to conduct trials? It seems they have overstepped their jurisdiction,” remarked Justice Shah, questioning the ECP’s authority and decision-making process. Justice Ayesha Malik further criticized the commission’s selective handling of affidavits, emphasizing the need for proper inquiry.

The case stemmed from a reference filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Nawaz Sharif, alleging that Bazai violated constitutional provisions by switching allegiances after initially submitting an affidavit to join the PML-N. However, Bazai denied joining the party, labeling the affidavit as fake.

The PML-N argued that Bazai’s actions constituted floor crossing, which led to the ECP disqualifying him. The SC, however, overturned this decision, reinstating Bazai’s status as MNA while raising questions about the ECP’s procedural integrity and authority.

This ruling is seen as a major blow to the ECP’s decision-making process and a win for Bazai, who maintained his innocence throughout the controversy.