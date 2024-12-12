Thursday, December 12, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

SC overturns ECP decision to disqualify MNA Adil Bazai

SC overturns ECP decision to disqualify MNA Adil Bazai
Web Desk
12:16 PM | December 12, 2024
National

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday overturned the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision to disqualify Adil Bazai, reinstating him as the Member of the National Assembly (MNA) for NA-262 Quetta-I.

A bench led by Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah ruled in Bazai’s favor, marking a significant legal victory for the independent candidate who later aligned with the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC). The court expressed dissatisfaction with the ECP’s reasoning behind Bazai’s disqualification, citing procedural flaws and lack of authority to conduct trials.

“Does the ECP have the right to conduct trials? It seems they have overstepped their jurisdiction,” remarked Justice Shah, questioning the ECP’s authority and decision-making process. Justice Ayesha Malik further criticized the commission’s selective handling of affidavits, emphasizing the need for proper inquiry.

The case stemmed from a reference filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Nawaz Sharif, alleging that Bazai violated constitutional provisions by switching allegiances after initially submitting an affidavit to join the PML-N. However, Bazai denied joining the party, labeling the affidavit as fake.

President Zardari calls for increased Chinese investment in Pakistan’s economy

The PML-N argued that Bazai’s actions constituted floor crossing, which led to the ECP disqualifying him. The SC, however, overturned this decision, reinstating Bazai’s status as MNA while raising questions about the ECP’s procedural integrity and authority.

This ruling is seen as a major blow to the ECP’s decision-making process and a win for Bazai, who maintained his innocence throughout the controversy.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1733987830.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024