Scientists extract cancer-fighting particles from rare earth minerals

Chinese scientists have extracted cancer-fighting nuclides, atoms with a particular number of subatomic protons and neutrons, from rare earth minerals, according to state-run media.

The University of South China announced on Wednesday that its researchers successfully isolated high-purity lead-212 and bismuth-212 nuclides from rare earth minerals, Xinhua News reported.

These nuclides are recognized for their potential in targeted alpha-nuclide therapy (TAT), an emerging treatment for various cancers, including breast, pancreatic, and prostate cancers, the university stated.

The research team developed and validated an efficient, low-cost method for separating lead-212 and bismuth-212 nuclides in a halide medium.

This process involves the use of a novel adsorbent material, a “silica-supported anion exchange resin,” the report added.

According to the report, this method achieves adsorption speeds over six times faster than traditional resins, offering significant advantages in isolating short-lived nuclides.

The team is now working on extracting additional nuclides, including radium-228, thorium-228, and radium-224.